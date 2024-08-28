IPL 2025 | Impact Player rule will help Indian cricket: LSG mentor Zaheer Khan

Kolkata, Aug 28 (PTI) Lucknow Super Giants' new mentor Zaheer Khan wants the impact player rule to be persisted with in the Indian Premier League, which the former fast bowler believes works for the "improvement" of Indian cricket.

Zaheer took over as the team mentor role of Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday, a post left vacant by the exit of incumbent India head coach Gautam Gambhir in late 2023.

"There has been a debate around the impact sub rule. I'm going on record to say that I'm all for it," Zaheer told reporters after he was unveiled as mentor at its team owner's headquarters here.

The impact substitute rule, introduced in IPL 2023, has evoked mixed reactions.

Virat Kohli said last season that it has disrupted the game's balance while India skipper Rohit Sharma admitted he was "not a big fan" of it.

During a meeting between IPL team owners and BCCI officials late in July, there was no consensus among teams on continuing with the impact player rule along with several other key points such as having a mega auction or not.

But the 45-year-old former Mumbai Indians' player and franchise's director of cricket said the rule has given a huge boost to young Indian players.

"It has definitely given opportunities to a lot of uncapped Indian talents. It is something you will see this in the mega auction when teams will be looking at them," he said.

"That opportunity goes a long way with improving Indian cricket on the whole. The time spent in match time, it's something you cannot beat. That's the biggest plus." "As far as all-rounders are concerned, right now there is no space for a half all-rounder because of the impact sub (rule). But if you are a genuine all-rounder, (then) no one can stop you. There is always going to be a value addition with the ability with bat and ball," he added. PTI

