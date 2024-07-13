IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals and coach Ricky Ponting part ways

Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals (DC) have decided to part ways with head coach Ricky Ponting after seven years, it was announced by the franchise on Saturday (July 13).

Former Australian captain Ponting took over as DC's coach in 2018. However, the franchise could not win the IPL trophy during his tenure and are still searching for their elusive silverware.

Under Ponting's guidance, DC reached the IPL final for the first time in 2020 where they lost to Mumbai Indians (MI). This year, in IPL 2024, they finished sixth and failed to qualify for the playoffs. Ponting guided DC to playoffs in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The decision to have a new coach comes ahead of IPL 2025 that will witness mega auction.

On their X (formerly Twitter), DC thanked Ponting for a "great journey". "After 7 seasons, Delhi Capitals has decided to part ways with Ricky Ponting. It's been a great journey, Coach! Thank you for everything," they said.

"As you move on as our head coach, we're finding it incredibly hard to put this down in words. The four things you told us about in every huddle - care, commitment, attitude and effort - they sum up our seven summers together. Seven summers of you being hands-on, but also hands-off, so that we could become better. As athletes, yes, but more importantly, as human beings. Seven summers of you reaching every training session first, and leaving last. Seven summers of you sprinting out of the dugout during strategic timeouts, and biting your nails off until there were none left," DC said in the post.

"Seven summers of your dressing room speeches - the speeches, Oh! (Separate post for that loading) Seven summers of your hugs, shoulder pats and fist pumps for us all - newcomer, superstar... and everyone in-between. Thank you for everything, Coach! Like, you often close out, 'Let's leave this here mate, grab a beer, get back to work tomorrow, yeah?'" they added.