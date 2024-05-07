IPL 2024 | Why is MS Dhoni batting at No 9?

With some of Chennai Super Kings players battling illness and injury concerns, MS Dhoni was left with no choice but to carry on despite a serious injury in the recent outing against Punjab Kings.

The former Indian skipper, who may well be playing his final IPL season, is hurt and in pain due to a muscle tear, a primary reason behind him batting lower down in the order for CSK. Media reports suggested that Dhoni picked up the injury sometime during the ongoing season but the former captain remains fiercely determined to play through pain.



There's been a lot of buzz about Dhoni batting low for CSK, but the debate gained momentum when he walked out to bat at No. 9 during Sunday’s game against Punjab Kings and was bowled first ball. The move drew flak from former India cricketers. While Irfan Pathan felt Dhoni was not doing CSK any good by batting so low, Harbhajan suggested that CSK might as well play an extra batter. As it turns out, neither was aware of the real picture.



Nature of injury not known



Though the nature of the injury is not completely known, the former CSK captain has been advised rest by doctors. However, he is adamant on not taking a break and is consuming his medicines timely to ensure he is at the best possible version of himself. His move is being attributed to the fact that CSK have already lost Devon Conway – the team's second wicketkeeper – to injury. And with Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman already out of the IPL 2024, Dhoni has no choice to stay on despite injury.



Interestingly, Dhoni played the last IPL with an injured knee, though he got it operated immediately after CSK won the trophy. While the knee has healed entirely, the muscle tear has led to uncertainty on his future outings. Dhoni can do very little movement and cannot run for too long. And this is when the guy is still keeping wicket for 20 overs. There are also reports that Dhoni only focuses on smashing the ball and not running much while batting on the nets.



Overseeing transition in CSK



Moreover, Dhoni is also keen on overseeing the proceedings, given Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy is still a work in progress. After starting the season on a promising note, CSK suffered five defeats in a row, temporarily hurting their Playoff chances. However, after a fine 28-run win over Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Tuesday, they are back at No. 3 on the points table.



This could also be why Dhoni refused the controversial runs while batting with Daryl Mitchell during last Wednesday's game against Punjab Kings. In all the time that Dhoni batted in IPL 2024, he did so right at the death, in the last one or two overs. If true, this is certainly the last of Dhoni in the IPL.

