IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK preview: High-scoring contest expected in Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be without their in-form bowler Mustafizur Rahman as they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an IPL 2024 game in Hyderabad on Friday (April 5).

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK will need to rethink their bowling combination with Mustafizur back in Bangladesh to process his visa for the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and the Caribbean.

Consistency is the hallmark of CSK who would be looking to restore "normal service" following their first loss of the season against Delhi Capitals.

It is a long tournament and an odd dip in performance is expected, as mentioned by the CSK captain Gaikwad after the game in Visakhapatnam.

However, he and his opening partner Rachin Ravindra will need to be ready for the moving ball after being found wanting on that front against Delhi.

The majority of the cricketing world wants M S Dhoni to bat higher than number eight, especially after his 16-ball 37 in his very first outing with the bat this season.

However, that is unlikely to happen as Dhoni would want the likes of Shivam Dube and Sameer Rizvi to finish the job ahead of him.

The overseas combine of Mustafzur and Matheesha Pathirana had been working well for CSK who could bring in a like-for-like replacement for the Bangladesh cricketer in Mukesh Choudhary. Shardul Thakur is also yet to get a game thus far.

Their opposition SRH will be looking to make the most of home comforts in their second game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

The batters will take immense confidence from their record showing against Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad. The pressure is piling up on opener Mayank Agarwal who is yet to make an impact.

The game against Gujarat Titans was Sunrisers' first batting failure in the tournament and they would be looking for immediate course correction.

Even on the bowling front, the likes of Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have proved expensive. The seasoned Bhuvneshwar has especially been disappointing with the new ball and is yet to pick up a wicket in three games.

Skipper Pat Cummins have kept things tights with a sub 8 runs per over economy rate to complement his four wickets in three games. He will need support from others on Friday night.

The pitch in the opening game here produced more than 500 runs, raising hopes of another six-hitting slugfest.

The Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jaydev Unadkat, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Pat Cummins (c), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Marco Jansen, Abhishek Sharma, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Abdul Samad, Akash Maharaj Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Umran Malik.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Aravelly Avanish, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, RS Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana, Sameer Rizvi.

(With agency inputs)