IPL 2024: Shubman Gill named Gujarat Titans captain after Hardik Pandya moves to MI

Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new captain of Gujarat Titans (GT) for the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The franchise announced the decision on social media on Monday (November 27).

Opener Gill has been handed over the reins for the IPL 2024 edition after GT's regular skipper Hardik Pandya was traded to Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday, a day after the retention deadline ended.

Pandya has returned to his old franchise in an all-cash deal. The all-rounder's salary is Rs 15 crore.

GT won the IPL title in their maiden appearance in 2002 and reached the final in 2023. In both editions, Pandya led the side. Gill was the automatic choice for the leadership role once Pandya left the franchise.

For Gill, it will be his first captaincy stint in IPL. He was bought by GT in the IPL 2022 auction for Rs 8 crore. His IPL career started at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2018.

About his new role, Gill said, "I am delighted and proud to assume the captaincy of Gujarat Titans and thank the franchise for their trust in me to lead such a fine team. We have had two exceptional seasons and I keenly look forward to leading the team with our exciting brand of cricket."

Vikram Solanki, GT's director of cricket, said, "Shubman Gill has shown growth in stature and standing over the last two years at the highest level of the game. We've seen him mature not only as a batter but also as a leader in cricket. His contribution on the field has helped Gujarat Titans emerge as a formidable force, guiding the team through a successful campaign in 2022 and a strong run in 2023. His maturity and skill are evident in his on-field performance and we are extremely excited to embark on a new journey with a young leader like Shubman at the helm."