IPL 2024: Shubman Gill fined Rs 12 lakh after GT's loss to CSK

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill was on Wednesday (March 27) fined Rs 12 lakh after the team's loss to defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Gill was penalised after his team maintained a slow over rate during their match against CSK in Chennai on Tuesday night.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Gill was fined Rs 12 lakhs," an IPL statement said.

The Gill-led side suffered its first defeat in this edition of the tournament, going down to CSK by 63 runs at the M A Chidambaram Stadium. GT had won their opening game against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Ahmedabad.

GT next face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, March 31, in Ahmedabad.