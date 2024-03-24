IPL 2024 | Rohit Sharma: Preparations are key for me

Rohit Sharma, who was removed as Mumbai Indians (MI) captain before the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), is hoping that the new faces roped in by his side for IPL 2024 are able to make a mark from the outset.

The franchise is aiming for a record sixth title under new skipper Hardik Pandya. On Sunday night (March 24), MI open their campaign against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad.

New faces in MI squad

Five-time IPL champions MI have picked some exciting prospects, including South Africa pacer Gerald Coetzee, uncapped U-19 World Cup star Kwena Maphaka, England's Luke Wood, Sri Lanka's Nuwan Thushara, West Indies’ Romario Shepherd and Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi.

Among the Indians, Shreyas Gopal has also been roped in.

Maphaka joined the Mumbai camp last week after Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka was ruled out, while Wood replaced injured Australian bowler Jason Behrendorff.

"A lot of players that we got from the auction, a lot of new faces, young players who have done well in domestic cricket as well as international cricket... quite looking forward to that, hopefully they can make a mark right from the beginning," Rohit said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians.

Rohit's preparations

Rohit, who joined the camp on Monday, has had a customised training programme, which included simulated net sessions along with mobility, strength and conditioning drills.

"For me, preparations have always been the key and that gives me a lot of confidence going into any game," he said.

"There are a lot of things that I do before a game and I think I have done everything now... just a few things here and there which is left and which I will do now and I will be ready for the game," Rohit said.

Rohit is coming off a Test series against England, which India won 4-1.