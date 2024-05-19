IPL 2024 Playoffs: Qualified teams, schedule, rain rules, live TV, streaming information

The league phase of IPL 2024 concluded on Sunday night (May 19) and we have the teams confirmed for the playoffs. While four franchises have progressed to the next round, six teams have been eliminated.

The top four teams in IPL 2024 after the league stage of 70 matches have made it to the playoffs. Each side played 14 matches on home and away format in the first round of the Twenty20 tournament.

6 teams eliminated

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finished as the top four teams.

Four sides finished on 14 points each but RCB grabbed the fourth position in the standings with a superior net run rate. On Saturday night, RCB defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 27 runs for their sixth win in a row and sealed the last playoff spot.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Gujarat Titans (GT), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) occupy fifth to tenth spots in the table.

The final league game between KKR and RR was washed out without a ball being bowled in Guwahati on Sunday night.

IPL 2024 playoffs will be played from Tuesday (May 21) to Sunday (May 26).

Here is the full schedule of IPL 2024 Playoffs

Tuesday, May 21 – Qualifier 1: Kolkata Knight Riders (1) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (2) in Ahmedabad, 7:30 PM IST

Wednesday, May 22 – Eliminator: Rajasthan Royals (3) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (4) in Ahmedabad, 7:30 PM IST

Friday, May 24 – Qualifier 2: Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator in Chennai, 7:30 PM IST

Sunday, May 26 – Final in Chennai, 7:30 PM IST

Reserve days: All IPL 2024 playoff matches have a reserve day

Rain rules

When the start of play is delayed due to rain or play is suspended for any reason then extra time of up to 120 minutes will be available for playoff matches.

Super Overs

According to the IPL 2024 match playing conditions, if any of the Final, the Eliminator, Qualifier 1, or Qualifier 2 matches are tied, or there is no result, the following shall apply:

The relevant teams shall compete in a Super Over and if necessary further Super Overs to determine which team is the winner of the match in question; and if conditions do not permit a Super Over, or subsequent Super Overs within the time available to determine the winner as described in Appendix F then the team which, at the end of the relevant regular Season, finished in the higher position in the League table will be deemed the winner of the relevant playoff match.

Live TV: Star Sports

Live Streaming: JioCinema

