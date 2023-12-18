IPL 2024 likely to start on March 22, says report

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) is likely to be played from March to May, according to a report on Monday (December 18).



The full fixtures of IPL 2024 will be finalised after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announces the 2024 Lok Sabha polls schedule.

According to a report on espncricinfo, IPL 2024 is likely to commence on March 22 and conclude by the end of May.

IPL 2024 players’ auction will be held in Dubai on Tuesday. And ahead of the auction, all 10 franchises were notified about the availability of the players, the report said.

Josh Hazlewood will be available only from the first week of May if he is bought at the auction. It is understood that he and his wife, Cherina Murphy Christian, are expecting their first child. All the other Australian players in the auction are expected to be available for the whole IPL season, the report added.