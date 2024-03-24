IPL 2024: Last-over hero Harshit Rana fined heavily after KKR's 4-run win over SRH

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowler Harshit Rana has been fined a total of 60 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's IPL 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday night (March 23).

"Rana committed two Level 1 offences under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He was fined 10 per cent and 50 per cent of his match fees for the two respective offences. Rana admitted to the two offences and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," IPL said in a media advisory on Sunday.

The media advisory did not specify Rana's offences. However, it could for his celebrations after dismissing SRH opener Mayank Agarwal.