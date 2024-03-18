IPL 2024: Hardik, Boucher, skip questions on 'captaincy clause', Rohit; fans angry

Hardik Pandya’s first interaction with the media as Mumbai Indians (MI) captain saw him avoiding a question on the “captaincy clause” and also franchise’s coach Mark Boucher refusing to disclose why Rohit Sharma was removed as the team’s skipper ahead of IPL 2024.

During the media interaction in Mumbai on Monday (March 18) before the start of the new season of IPL, both Pandya and Boucher were present.

Question on ‘captaincy clause’

Pandya, who led Gujarat Titans (GT) in the past two seasons, is back at MI as captain for the 2024 edition. Having led Mumbai Indians to five titles, Rohit was replaced by Pandya going into this year’s edition.

Boucher was asked what was the main reason behind replacing Rohit with Pandya. The former South African wicketkeeper-batter did not answer this question and skipped it.

On social media, fans were angry with the MI team management for avoiding questions about Rohit's removal as the captain.

Also, Pandya was asked whether there was a "captaincy clause" in his contract before moving to MI from GT. However, the MI team management stopped the journalist from completing this question, in a bid not to get into any controversy.

However, Pandya chose to speak on Rohit's role in IPL 2024. "It will not be any different, he will always be there to help me. You mentioned that he is the captain of the Indian team, which helps me because this team, what it has achieved, it has achieved under him "...from now onwards, it is (about) what he has achieved, I just have to carry forward that," Pandya said.

"I don't think it will be any awkward or any different. It will be nice feeling because we have been playing for 10 years. I have played my whole career under him and he is going to have his hand on my shoulder throughout the season," he added.

'We respect fans'

"The backlash...To be very honest we respect fans but at the same time, we focus on the sport and what is required. I focus on the controllables and I do not focus on what I cannot control," Pandya said.

"At the same time, we are very grateful to fans. A lot of fame and love comes from them and they have every right and I respect their opinion," he added.

The star all-rounder will be making his comeback to top-level cricket with the IPL, having undergone a lengthy rehabilitation for the ankle injury he suffered in the ODI World Cup at home in October.

"I have no issues with my body, I plan to play all the games. In IPL, I have not missed many games anyway. Technically, I was out for three months. It was a freak injury and it had nothing to do with my earlier injuries. I tried to stop the ball and ended up getting injured," said Pandya.

The 30-year-old got instant success as leader of Gujarat Titans and after his return to the high-profile Mumbai franchise, he will be expected to add another silverware to their trophy cabinet.

"Expectations will always be there in Mumbai Indians. We must focus on the process. I cannot win tomorrow, we will have to wait for two months and see how we prepare, how we get together. We will play a brand which everyone will enjoy," he said.

'Fantastic' Rohit

Boucher was also asked about Rohit and his role going forward.

"Rohit has been in fantastic form. Looking forward to Ro going out and expressing himself. We watched him bat against England. He has been batting fantastic," said Boucher.