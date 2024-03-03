IPL 2024: Gujarat Giants' Robin Minz involved in bike accident in Ranchi

Ranchi, March 3 (PTI) Young wicketkeeper batter Robin Minz, who was signed by Gujarat Titans in the IPL auction in December last year, met with a minor accident and is recuperating in a local hospital here, said his father Francis.

Minz suffered the accident on Saturday as his bike made contact with an oncoming motorcycle, and he lost control of his vehicle.

“Yes. He is fine. It is just minor bruises and nothing serious. He is recovering well,” Francis, who is working as a security guard at the Ranchi airport, told PTI.

Minz, who attracted a Rs 3.6 crore bid from the Titans, had returned to his hometown after playing in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy quarterfinal for Jharkhand against Karnataka.

The 21-year-old made a fine 137 in the match but Karnataka entered the semifinals by virtue of the first innings lead.

“We have been told that his bike has been damaged a bit but Minz is under no danger and he should be out of hospital very soon,” a JSCA official informed.

Minz was scheduled to join Titan’s pre-IPL camp in Ahmedabad but now there could be a slight delay in him linking up with his teammates. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)