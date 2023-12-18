IPL 2024: Gavaskar backs MI’s decision to replace ‘tired’ captain Rohit

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels Mumbai Indians (MI) have made the right decision in replacing Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as the captain for IPL 2024. He said Rohit was “little tired” with captaincy.



After MI announced Hardik as the new captain, the team faced severe backlash from fans on social media. Hardik was traded to MI from Gujarat Titans (GT) last month.

It is a return to his old franchise for Hardik as he first played IPL for MI. Hardik led GT for two years, winning the title in IPL 2022 in the team’s debut season. This year, he took the franchise to the final where they lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Speaking on MI’s decision, Gavaskar explained that it is for the benefit of the team that they have replaced Rohit.

“We shouldn’t go into rights and wrongs. But, the decision they have taken is for the benefit of the team. In the last two years, Rohit’s contribution, even with the bat, has dipped a little bit. Earlier, he used to score big, but in the last two years, they finished No. 9 or No. 10 the year before last year and in the last year they qualified for the playoffs,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

“But we missed seeing the mojo in Rohit Sharma that we used to see in the previous few years. Maybe, he was a little tired because of playing continuous cricket, he was a little tired because of captaincy, leading India and the franchise,” he added.

The batting legend feels an IPL team needs fresh thinking and added that Hardik is a young captain.

“I feel that the decision, they have kept in mind that Hardik is a young captain who has produced results. Hardik has led Gujarat to the finals twice, and he led them to the title in 2022. I think they have made him captain by considering all this.

“At times, you need fresh thinking. Hardk brings in that fresh thinking. I think the decision will only benefit Mumbai Indians, it will not deter them,” Gavaskar said.

Under Rohit’s captaincy, MI have won a joint-record five IPL titles. They were the first to the milestone and this year CSK equalled the feat. He took over the reins midway through IPL 2013, from Ricky Ponting.