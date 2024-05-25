IPL 2024 Final: All you need to know about KKR vs SRH title clash

It is IPL 2024 final time in Chennai. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face off at the M A Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday evening (May 26).



KKR were the first to reach the final by beating SRH in Qualifier 1. SRH defeated Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 to enter the summit clash.

Here is all you need to know about the IPL 2024 final.

IPL final appearances: KKR are in their fourth IPL final while SRH are in their third.

KKR vs SRH head-to-head record in IPL: Played: 27; KKR won: 18, SRH won: 9

This season: KKR won both their matches (once in league, and in Qualifier 1) against SRH in IPL 2024.

KKR vs SRH in Chennai: KKR won the only previous meeting by 10 runs between the sides in 2021.

Highest run scorers for both teams in IPL 2024: Travis Head (SRH) – 567 runs in 14 innings. Sunil Narine (KKR) – 482 runs in 13 innings.

Highest wicket-takers for both teams in IPL 2024: Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR) – 20 wickets in 13 innings. T Natarajan (SRH) – 19 wickets in 13 innings.

Captains: Shreyas Iyer (KKR) and Pat Cummins (SRH).

Start time: The IPL 2024 final starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2024 final live on TV while live streaming will be available on JioCinema.

Previous IPL titles: KKR have won the IPL title twice (2012, 2014) while SRH claimed the silverware once (2016).

What happens if rain interrupts IPL 2024 final or if the final is washed out?

There is an extra time of 120 minutes to complete the final on Sunday. Also, there is a reserve day, Monday. If match is unable to be completed both on the actual day and the reserve day, both teams will compete in a Super Over or subsequent Super Overs to find a winner, in the allotted time. If no play is possible on both days, then the team that finished higher (KKR) in the points table at the end of the league phase will be declared the champions.

The squads for IPL 2024 final

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), KS Bharat, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav (wk), Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal.