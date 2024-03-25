IPL 2024 fan wars: Rohit vs Hardik battle still dominates social media

Mumbai Indians (MI) lost their opening game to Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2024 on Sunday night (March 25) and the Rohit Sharma versus Hardik Pandya debate was back again and seems like it is set to continue till the end of the Indian Premier League season.

On December 15, 2023, Mumbai announced a change in their captaincy, replacing the league’s joint-most successful skipper Rohit with Hardik. This did not go down with Rohit’s and the franchise’s fans.

MI fans target Hardik

MI and Hardik faced severe backlash on social media, and it continues to be the same way.

On Sunday, MI opened their IPL 2024 campaign under their new captain Hardik. Right from the moment he walked out for the toss against his ex-franchise and former home ground – Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Hardik started facing criticism.

At the toss, Hardik was booed, and the same treatment followed when he decided to take the new ball. He had won the toss and opted to field first. Him opening the bowling surprised many though the team’s batting coach Kieron Pollard defended the move by calling it a “collective” call.

Another surprising move was Hardik not bringing on Jasprit Bumrah for the second over of the match. He decided to give the ball to Luke Wood.

Throughout the match, Hardik was under scrutiny from fans on the ground and online. Even on Monday, netizens shared several videos on X (Twitter) to suggest that all is not well inside the Mumbai camp.

Narrow loss

While MI was in a contest against GT, there was a different battle between fans of Hardik and Rohit, with the latter’s supporters dominating.

It was a match in which MI had control of the 169-run chase but lost by six runs in the final over. Hardik was at the crease in the final over when his team needed 19. He hit Umesh Yadav for a six and a four raising Mumbai’s hopes of a win. But he was dismissed the next ball for 11 off four and that put paid to Mumbai’s chances.

Rohit’s fans could not see their hero being made to field near the boundary. There was a moment in the match when Hardik was seen instructing Rohit to field at the boundary and the former MI captain seemed surprised.

After the match, Hardik hugs Rohit from behind and the latter is seen in an animated discussion with him. This clip was shared on X by MI fans. In the same video, MI owner Akash Ambani is chatting with GT bowler Rashid Khan and watching Rohit-Hardik's conversation and doesn’t interfere and walks away later.

An MI fan also made a thread on X on the “humiliation” faced by Hardik during the match. The user claimed when a dog entered the ground, there were chants of “Hardik, Hardik”. Also, there was a clip after the match where Tilak Varma, Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar and others are sitting with Rohit in the dugout. This, according to fans, showed the amount of respect his teammates give to Rohit, and Hardik “will not get the same”.

Was Hardik fan beaten up?

Also, there was a clip shared on social media that claimed a fan of Hardik was beaten up by Rohit’s supporters in the stands during the match.

While the fan war continues on social media, it was Rohit who had a better performance on the field and off it on Sunday. Rohit made 43 off 29 (7x4, 1x6) while Hardik went for 0/30 in three overs and scored 11.

When Rohit got out in the 13th over, MI needed 62 from 47 balls with seven wickets in hand. This was achievable but the team messed up.

It was not a good beginning for the five-time IPL champions Mumbai on and off the field. Hope Rohit’s fans stop targeting Hardik and support the team. And, if there are any differences in the team, the players too need to put an end to them.