IPL 2024 Fan Parks phase two: BCCI announces schedule, venues

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule and venues for phase two of the IPL 2024 Fan Parks across various states and cities in India.

The BCCI had earlier announced to host 50 IPL 2024 Fan Parks over the course of the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Five Fan Parks will simultaneously take place across five different cities every weekend and Kolhapur, Warangal, Hamirpur, Bhopal and Rourkela will resume the proceedings of the same on April 13 and April 14, over a weekend where Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) square off against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a blockbuster clash at the Wankhede Stadium. The last 5 five Fan Parks of the season will take place on May 24, 2024 (Qualifier 2) and May 26, 2026 (Final) across Agra, Vadodara, Tumkur, Tezpur and Goa.

The BCCI, which introduced the concept of Fan Park in 2015, said it continues its approach of making the game reach across the globe and across the country and staying true to that, will be making sure the fans have a great experience at the Fan Parks, where they will witness the LIVE action. There will be glitz and entertainment with music, merchandise, food court, games and some fun activations by IPL's official sponsors.

With each passing season, the tournament has gotten bigger and so are the Fan Parks and those visiting the Fan Parks will be eligible to display their fan moment by showcasing their love towards their favourite IPL team, player and the game of cricket.

The complete schedule of phase two of IPL 2024 Fan Park is here