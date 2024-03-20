IPL 2024 Fan Parks list announced; 15 cities in 11 states from March 22 to April 7

IPL 2024 will begin on March 22 and the Twenty20 tournament is set to enthrall the fans with 'Fan Parks' across 50 Indian cities during the course of the tournament, covering the length and breadth of the country, the BCCI announced on Wednesday (March 20).

In a media release, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said it "always strives to bring the game closer to the fans across the globe and the country and keeping that in mind, brought the Fan Park concept into play in 2015."

In the first two weeks of IPL 2024, commencing from March 22 to April 7 there will be 15 Fan Parks. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a blockbuster clash on the opening day of the IPL 2024 and the first Fan Park of the season will open on the same day in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

Eleven Indian states – Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Punjab and Telangana – will host the much-anticipated Fan Parks in the first two weeks of IPL 2024, with five Fan Parks taking place simultaneously across different cities, each week.

"The schedule for the Fan Parks post April 7, will be announced in due course," BCCI said.

"There will not be any shortage of glitz, glamour and entertainment as the fans will witness the LIVE action and with music, merchandise, food court, games and some fun activations by IPL's official sponsors. Every season turns out to be bigger than before and staying true to this, the ones visiting the Fan Parks will be eligible to showcase their fan moment by expressing their love for their favourite team, player or cricket," BCCI said.

Full list of IPL 2024 Fan Parks, from March 22 to April 7