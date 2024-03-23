IPL 2024 Exclusive | Sunil Joshi on Punjab Kings' chances, 'special' Harshal, and more

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are hoping to get the right results in close contests in the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they search for their maiden title in the lucrative Twenty20 tournament.

The Punjab franchise has not won the IPL trophy since the league began in 2008. They played the first 13 seasons of IPL as Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and were renamed Punjab Kings in February 2021.

Losing close games in IPL 2023

For IPL 2024, they will have yet another new start as they have a brand new home ground – The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

Ahead of the 17th edition of IPL, Punjab Kings’ spin bowling coach and former India all-rounder Sunil Joshi, in an exclusive chat with The Federal, said it was important for the team to win those close contests to go all the way, and the focus is on players staying fit throughout the season.

“Let’s hope for the best,” 53-year-old Joshi told The Federal when asked whether PBKS could end their IPL title drought this year.

“In the last two years, we came quite close. In 2023, we lost a few games in the last over. Getting into the final over of the contest, it is anybody’s game. We could not cross the line in those matches. Apart from those close finishes, we had some amazing results in IPL 2023, beating Mumbai Indians in Mumbai and Chennai Super Kings in Chennai,” Joshi reflected on IPL 2023 where the team finished eighth (12 points from 14 games) in the 10-team league.

“Most of the T20 games go down to the wire and it is a matter of one great over, be it batting or bowling that changes the match. What we could not do last year, this season, we should make it a habit to finish close games,” he added.

Focus on fitness

According to Joshi, the absence of PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan for three games in IPL 2023 due to a shoulder injury affected the team.

“Last year, we had some injury issues as well. Shikhar (Dhawan) started so well and later got injured. He was ruled out of a few games. Missing a leader like Shikhar had a huge impact on the team. This season it is important for all our players to be fit for all matches. Losing a player in the middle of the tournament upsets the balance of the team. So, fitness is a big factor. Staying fit, staying healthy is the main mantra this year,” he said.

When queried if Dhawan would be itching to prove a point since he is out of the national team, Joshi opined, “I don’t think so, because he is a proven performer, a match-winner for India and Punjab Kings. He is a positive leader and win or lose he creates such a positive atmosphere in the dressing room that it helps all players.”

Harshal Patel's role

At the IPL 2024 players’ auction, PBKS went big on paceman Harshal Patel and signed him up for Rs 11.75 crore. Patel was the costliest Indian player at the auction held in Dubai in December 2023.

Calling Patel a “special player”, Joshi said the team wants him to win games this year. “Harshal (Patel) has been a proven performer in IPL, a trusted guy. His experience, variations in speed, and bowling at the death make him a special player for us. We are looking forward to Harshal winning games for us this season.”

'Matured' Arshdeep

Another big purchase of PBKS was South African batter Rilee Rossouw for Rs 8 crore. “Rilee (Rossouw) is an exciting player, there is no doubt about it. Him being a left-hander, he can make a big impact. Rilee has been in good nick in the shorter format of the game and we want him to continue the same form for us,” Joshi said.

Joshi also praised paceman Arshdeep Singh. “Arshdeep (Singh) is a talented, hardworking guy. He is a much more mature bowler now. He knows his responsibilities. Arshdeep is one of the bowlers we are banking on to do very well this season as well.”

On the new stadium, Joshi is hoping it changes the franchise’s luck. “It is a massive stadium. It is a great place to be there. The ground is quite big compared to Mohali (stadium). We are happy to get there. Our luck might change in this new venue.”

Joshi's 'satisfying' stint with PBKS

Reflecting on his stint with PBKS so far, Joshi, who joined the franchise in 2023, said it is satisfying and revealed that he always encouraged the team’s bowlers to bowl a high percentage of dot balls which is significant in T20s.

“It has been a very satisfying journey for me with Punjab Kings. The spinners have done well at different stages of IPL. I being a stingy bowler myself during my career, I have always encouraged the same and the focus is on bowling more dot balls in IPL. Be it in any stage of the game – powerplay, middle overs, or the back end, a high dot ball percentage from bowlers is very important.

“Even in situations where you don't get a wicket, a bowler needs to focus on delivering dot balls which in turn puts pressure on the batters and forces them to take chances,” Joshi explained.

With the IPL 2024 schedule announced only for the first 17 days from March 22, PBKS open their campaign at home against Delhi Capitals (DC) on March 23.