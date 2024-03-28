IPL 2024: CSK vs RCB opening day contest breaks TV viewership records

The opening day of IPL 2024 on March 22 which featured Chennai Super Kings (CSK) versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) game in Chennai registered a record-breaking viewership on TV, the host broadcaster has said.

The viewership on the first day of IPL 2024 had record numbers of 16.8 crore people watching, Disney Star said on Thursday (March 28).

The official broadcaster said the opening day also registered a watch time of 1,276 crore minutes – the highest ever for the first day of any Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The 17th season of IPL also witnessed the highest-ever peak TV concurrency for an opening day, with 6.1 crore viewers watching the broadcast simultaneously on the Disney Star network.

Defending champions CSK defeated RCB by six wickets on the first day at the M A Chidambaram Stadium.

"This is a monumental achievement, made possible by fans' love for Star Sports and an unwavering commitment of the network to 'serving fans'. We would also like to thank all our partners and extend heartfelt gratitude to the BCCI for their support of the wide array of initiatives that Star Sports has continually undertaken to grow Cricket and TATA IPL," a Star Sports spokesperson said in a release.

"This growth is a reaffirmation of the incomparable capacity of Live Cricket to aggregate audiences on TV and provides a blockbuster start to the tournament. We will continue to enrich the magic of one of the world's biggest sporting events to take forward the launch momentum and deliver unprecedented viewership."

The record-breaking TV viewership on the opening day comes on the back of an array of programmes in the lead-up to the 17th season which attracted more than 24.5 crore viewers till a week prior to the start of the tournament.