IPL 2024: Big update on Suryakumar Yadav's availability for MI

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav has missed the team's opening two matches in the ongoing IPL 2024 and there is a big update on when he would be available for the franchise.

He continues to recover from a sports hernia surgery with the National Cricket Academy (NCA) keeping a watch on his progress. According to a report, Suryakumar will miss "a few more games" in IPL 2024.



"Surya is making very good progress and very soon he will be back playing for MI. However, he might have to sit out for a few more games, having missed the first two," a BCCI source said in a report in PTI.



While MI is missing Yadav, the BCCI doesn't want to take any chances with the right-hander's fitness as he is expected to play a huge role in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and the West Indies in June.

"For BCCI, the main concern is if he is on course for World T20 which he is. Obviously, he will play for MI but after a sports hernia surgery, he can't be rushed," the source said.

The 33-year-old often draws comparisons with retired South African superstar A B de Villiers for his range of shots. He has a superb strike rate of 171.55 in the format.

Yadav has appeared in 60 T20 Internationals for India and has 2141 runs, including four hundreds.

MI will take on Rajasthan Royals in their third game, the first at home in Mumbai, on Monday.