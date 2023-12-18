IPL 2024 Auction: Players list, purse left, squads, live TV, streaming, and more

It is auction time again in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL 2024 players’ auction will be held in Dubai on Tuesday (December 19) at the Coca-Cola Arena.

For the first time in IPL history, the players’ auction will be held abroad. This a mini auction ahead of next year’s tournament.

Here is all you need to know about the IPL 2024 auction.

Date and time of IPL 2024 auction

December 19, Tuesday, at 1 PM IST (11:30 AM local time).

How many players will go under the hammer at the IPL 2024 auction?

IPL 2024 auction will feature 333 cricketers who are scheduled to go under the gavel in Dubai. Out of 333 players, 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas players of which 2 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 116, uncapped players are 215 and 2 from associate nations.

How many players will be bought?

A maximum of 77 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players.

What are the different base prices at IPL 2024 auction?

The top slot is Rs 2 crore, followed by seven others – Rs 1.5 crore, Rs 1 crore, Rs 75 lakh, Rs 50 lakh, Rs 40 lakh, Rs 30 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.

What is the highest base price and how many are in the top bracket?

The highest base price at IPL 2024 auction is Rs 2 crore. There are 23 players listed in the top bracket. Australia’s World Cup 2023 winners – captain Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Inglis are in it. Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, and Umesh Yadav are the three Indians with Rs 2 crore base price.

19 different sets

The IPL 2024 auction will be conducted with 19 different sets of players being called for buying. The set of players based on their specialisation including – batters, all-rounders, wicketkeepers, fast bowlers, spinners, and uncapped players.

What is the remaining purse of each team for IPL 2024 auction?

Gujarat Titans (Rs 38.15 crore), Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 34 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 32.7 crore), Chennai Super Kings (Rs 31.4 crore), Punjab Kings (Rs 29.1 crore), Delhi Capitals (Rs 28.95 crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 23.25 crore), Mumbai Indians (Rs 17.75 crore), Rajasthan Royals (Rs 14.5 crore) and Lucknow Super Giants (Rs 13.15 crore).

Who is the auctioneer?

For the first time, a woman auctioneer will be conducting IPL 2024 auction. India’s Mallika Sagar has replaced Hugh Edmeades as the IPL auctioneer. She has conducted Women’s Premier League (WPL) auctions for two years. (Read more about Mallika Sagar here)

Where to watch IPL 2024 auction?

Star Sports Network will live telecast IPL 2024 auction while the live streaming is on JioCinema.

The 10 squads, and available slots for each team before IPL 2024 auction

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Available slots: 6 (3 overseas)

CSK squad: MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Available slots: 9 (4 overseas)

DC squad: Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel.

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Available slots: 8 (2 overseas)

GT squad: David Miller, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Available slots: 12 (4 overseas)

KKR squad: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Available slots: 6 (2 overseas)

LSG squad: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal (Traded from RR).

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Available slots: 8 (4 overseas)

MI squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain, traded from GT), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Cam Green, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd (Traded from LSG).

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Available slots: 8 (2 overseas)

PBKS squad: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Available slots: 8 (3 overseas)

RR squad: Sanju Samson (captain), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan (Traded from Lucknow).

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Available slots: 6 (3 overseas)

RCB squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudesai, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Wayne Parnell, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Mayank Dagar (Traded from SRH), Cameron Green (Traded from MI).

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Available slots: 6 (3 overseas)

SRH squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahamad (Traded from RCB).

Here is the full list of players for IPL 2024 Auction