IPL 2024 Auction: Mitchell Starc will earn Rs 7.3 lakh per ball he bowls in IPL

It was a record-breaking day in Dubai at the IPL 2024 players’ auction and the Australian pace bowling pair Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins created history with a bid each of Rs 20 crore-plus.



First, it was Cummins who was signed up by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 20.5 crore. This was the most expensive buy in IPL auctions’ history. However, hours later, that mark was shattered by his compatriot.

Mitchell Starc, who has not played in IPL since 2015 when he was with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), has made a record return to the Twenty20 league.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) shelled out Rs 24.75 crore for the services of Starc. KKR and Gujarat Titans (GT) bid intensely for the Australian left-arm paceman. Before KKR and GT placed their bids on Starc, it was between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

With this historic bid of Rs 24.75 crore, Starc will get to earn more than Rs 1.76 crore per match (calculated for 14 league games in the season) in IPL 2024.

In a T20 game, bowlers are allowed to bowl a maximum 4 overs (24 balls). So, looking at Starc’s high price, he will get over Rs 7.3 lakh per delivery he sends down in the 17th edition of the IPL.

That is indeed a lot of money for a specialist bowler, considering the trend of all-rounders attracting high bids in the T20 format.

In the top 10 most expensive buys in IPL history, Starc is the only specialist bowler to feature with the list heavily dominated by all-rounders.

After buying Starc, KKR CEO Venky Mysore explained, “When the IPL started, the total salary cap for a team was 20 crore. So times have definitely changed. When we walk out of this auction all teams would have spent the 100 crore. It's a matter of perspective and how which team decides how to slice their purse. Ultimately, we are all spending the same amount.”

“Trying to catch my breath. Once the hammer comes down. I asked somebody what was the price because it doesn’t matter. At the end of the auction, all 10 teams are going to walk out spending their purse. We are delighted that we have the player we wanted. Price becomes most immaterial after the hammer comes down.

“We missed Starc in 2016 but injuries are part and parcel of an athlete’s career. We are delighted to have him back. He is more accomplished across formats, he will fit in very well for us,” he said.

Mitchell Starc’s IPL 2024 earnings breakdown

Total price: Rs 24.75 crore

Per match: Rs 24.75 crore/14 = Rs 1.767 crore

Per over (4 per match): Rs 1.767 crore/4 = Rs 44.196 lakh

- Rs 44.196 lakh/6 = Rs 7.366 lakh