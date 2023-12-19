IPL 2024 Auction: Full list of sold players in Dubai; Starc, Cummins break records

The IPL 2024 Auction is currently underway in Dubai. All 10 teams are shopping for players ahead of the next season’s tournament.

In all, 332 players will go under the hammer. More than Rs 280 crore will be spent at the IPL 2024 auction. There are 77 slots available to be filled up.

Here is the full list of sold players at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai.

1. Rovman Powell (West Indies) - Rajasthan Royals (RR) - Rs 7.4 crore

2. Harry Brook (England) - Delhi Capitals (DC) - Rs 4 crore

3. Travis Head (Australia) - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Rs 6.8 crore

4. Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) - SRH - Rs 1.5 crore

5. Rachin Ravindra (New Zeland) - Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - Rs 1.8 crore

6. Shardul Thakur (India) - CSK - Rs 4 crore

7. Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan) - Gujarat Titans (GT) - Rs 50 lakh

8. Pat Cummins (Australia) - SRH - Rs 20.5 crore

9. Gerald Coetzee (South Africa) - Mumbai Indians (MI) - Rs 5 crore

10. Harshal Patel (India) - Punjab Kings (PBKS) - Rs 11.75 crore

11. Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) - CSK - Rs 14 crore

12. Chris Woakes (England) - PBKS - Rs 4.2 crore

13. Tristan Stubbs (South Africa) - DC - Rs 50 lakh

14. KS Bharat (India) - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Rs 50 lakh

15. Chetan Sakariya (India) - KKR - Rs 50 lakh

16. Alzarri Joseph (West Indies) - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - Rs 11.5 crore

17. Umesh Yadav (India) - GT - Rs 5.8 crore

18. Shivam Mavi (India) - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - Rs 6.4 crore

19. Mitchell Starc (India) - KKR - Rs 24.75 crore