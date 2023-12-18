IPL 2024 Auction: Full list of players with Rs 2 crore, Rs 1.5 crore, Rs 1 crore base price

Ahead of next year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), the players' auction will be held in Dubai on Tuesday (December 19) with 333 cricketers set to go under the hammer.



The IPL 2024 auction is likely to trigger bidding wars among the 10 franchises. There are three top price brackets at the auction – Rs 2 crore, Rs 1.5 crore, and Rs 1 crore.

Australia’s World Cup 2023 winners headline the Rs 2 crore category, which has 23 players in all. In the Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 1 crore, there are 13 players each.

Only three Indians (Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, and Umesh Yadav) feature in the top price bracket.

Here is the full list of players with Rs 2 crore, Rs 1.5 crore, and Rs 1 crore base prices at the IPL 2024 auction.

Players with Rs 2 crore base price at IPL 2024 auction

Harry Brook (England)

Travis Head (Australia)

Rilee Rossouw (South Africa)

Steve Smith (Australia)

Gerald Coetzee (South Africa)

Pat Cummins (Australia)

Harshal Patel (India)

Shardul Thakur (India)

Chris Woakes (England)

Josh Inglis (Australia)

Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand)

Josh Hazlewood (Australia)

Mitchell Starc (Australia)

Umesh Yadav (India)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan)

Adil Rashid (England)

Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa)

James Vince (England)

Sean Abbott (Australia)

Jamie Overton (England)

David Willey (England)

Ben Duckett (England)

Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh)

Players with Rs 1.5 crore base price at IPL 2024 auction

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

Philip Salt (England)

Colin Munro (New Zealand)

Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies)

Tom Curran (England)

Jason Holder (West Indies)

Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan)

James Neesham (New Zealand)

Daniel Sams (Australia)

Chris Jordan (England)

Tymal Mills (England)

Jhye Richardson (Australia)

Tim Southee (New Zealand)

Players with Rs 1 crore base price at IPL 2024 auction

Rovman Powell (West Indies)

Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand)

Alzarri Joseph (West Indies)

Ashton Turner (Australia)

Michael Bracewell (New Zealand)

Dwaine Pretorius (South Africa)

Sam Billings (England)

Gus Atkinson (England)

Kyle Jamieson (New Zealand)

Riley Meredith (Australia)

Adam Milne (New Zealand)

Wayne Parnell (South Africa)

David Wiese (Namibia)