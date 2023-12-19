IPL 2024 Auction: Full list of IPL's most expensive buys; Starc, Cummins top two

Australia’s paceman Mitchell Starc created history on Tuesday (December 19) in Dubai during the IPL 2024 auction.

Starc was bought for a record Rs 24.75 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He is now the most expensive buy in the history of IPL auctions.

The previous record was in the name of his compatriot and Australian captain Pat Cummins, who fetched Rs 20.5 crore bid from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) earlier in the IPL 2024 auction.

Here are the 10 most expensive buys at Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions

1. Mitchell Starc (Australia) – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Rs 24.75 crore (2024)

2. Pat Cummins (Australia) – Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – Rs 20.50 crore (2024)

3. Sam Curran (England) – Rs 18.50 crore (Punjab Kings) (2023)

4. Cameron Green (Australia) – Rs 17.50 crore (Mumbai Indians) (2023)

5. Ben Stokes (England) – Rs 16.25 crore (Chennai Super Kings) (2023)

6. Chris Morris (South Africa) – Rs 16.25 crore (Rajasthan Royals) (2021)

7. Yuvraj Singh (India) – Rs 16 crore (Delhi Daredevils) (2015)

8. Nicholas Pooran (West Indies) – Rs 16 crore (Lucknow Super Giants) (2023)

9. Cummins – Rs 15.50 crore (Kolkata Knight Riders) (2020)

10. Ishan Kishan (India) – Rs 15.25 crore (Mumbai Indians) (2022)