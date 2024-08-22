India's 5-Test tour of England 2025: Full schedule announced; 1st Test from June 20

London, Aug 22 (PTI) Indian men's cricket team will start its next cycle of World Test Championship with a five-Test series against England with the opening game scheduled at the seamer-friendly Headingley on June 20.

The next WTC cycle will run from 2025 to 2027 and it starts right after the final of the current cycle which will also be held in England.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has strategically kept matches at venues where England's swing bowlers will enjoy distinct advantage. The second Test will be held at Edgbaston in Birmingham from July 2-6.

The third Test will be held at the hallowed Lord's ground from July 10-14, while Old Trafford in Manchester will host the fourth Test between July 23-27. The tour concludes with the final Test at the Oval from July 31-August 4.

There is a week's gap between first and second Test and eight-day interval between the third and fourth Tests giving players enough time to recuperate. PTI

