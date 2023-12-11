The Federal
England womens cricket team
x

England's players pose for photos with the trophy after the 3rd T20I against India, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, on Sunday, December 10. England women lost the game but won the series 2-1. Photo: PTI

Indian women earn consolation win in final T20I, England claim series 2-1

Agencies
11 Dec 2023 1:41 AM GMT  (Updated:2023-12-11 01:41:14.0)

Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) Smriti Mandhana scored a scratchy run-a-ball 48 but that was enough to earn India a consolation five-wicket win against England in the third and final women's T20 International here on Sunday.

England won the three-match series 2-1.

Batting first, captain Heather Knight's 52 ensured a modest 126 for England with spinners -- left-arm orthodox Saika Ishaque and off-break specialist Shreyanka Patil -- scalping three wickets each.

For India, Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues (29 off 33 balls) added 57 for the second wicket. Mandhana hit five fours and two sixes.

Brief scores: England: 126 all out in 20 overs (Heather Knight 52; Shreyanka Patil 3 for 19, Saika Ishaque 3 for 22) India women 127/5 in 19 overs (Smriti Mandhana 48, Jemimah Rodrigues 29). PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)
CricketIndia women's cricket teamEngland
Agencies
About the AuthorAgencies
