India vs South Africa: Bavuma, Rabada rested for white-ball series

Johannesburg, Dec 4 (PTI) South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma and pace ace Kagiso Rabada have been rested for the white-ball leg of this month's home series against India with the duo set to return for the two Tests.

The Proteas host India for a full series, which includes three T20Is, as many ODIs and two Tests, beginning with the shortest format on December 10 in Durban.

"Captain Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada are amongst a group of players that have been omitted for the white-ball leg of the tour in order to play red-ball cricket as emphasis is placed on the Test series for which both will return," Cricket South Africa said on Monday.

Both India and South Africa are gearing up for the new World Test Championships cycle, starting with the Boxing Day Test in Centurion on December 26.

In Bavuma's absence, Aiden Markram will lead South Africa in the white-ball fixtures.

Wicketkeeper batter Tristan Stubbs, who has played 1 ODI and 16 T20Is, has been included in the Test side for the first time while Heinrich Klaasen has been left out of the red ball squad.

Pacers Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi have also been left out of the ODIs, which is low priority after the conclusion of the 50-over World Cup.

The trio is a part of the squad for the opening two T20Is and subsequently, the two Test matches.

With valuable WTC points at stake and next year's T20 World Cup looming large, South Africa like India have named several new faces in their ODI squads, including uncapped duo of medium pacer Ottniel Baartman and all-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana.

Batter David Bedingham (Test) and pacer Nandre Burger (all three) -- have also earned maiden national call-ups.

Squads: ====== South Africa T20I squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee (1st and 2nd T20Is), Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen (1st and 2nd T20Is), Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi (1st and 2nd T20Is), Andile Phehlukwayo , Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Lizaad Williams South Africa ODI squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams South Africa Test squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)