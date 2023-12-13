India Vs SA, 2nd T20I: Markram, Shamsi's spells became turning point, feels Tilak Varma

Gqeberha (South Africa), Dec 13 (PTI) South African spinners Tabraiz Shamsi and Aiden Markram used better bowling conditions to the fullest to emerge game-changers for South Africa during their five-wicket victory over India in the rain-affected second T20 International, reckoned Indian batter Tilak Varma.

Batting first, India were 180 for 7 in 19.3 overs when rain stopped play and South Africa required 152 in 15 overs to win as per DLS calculations and they surpassed the target in 13.5 overs here on Tuesday night.

While Varma revived the Indian innings after initial jitters with 29 off 20 balls, off-spinner Markram (1/29 in 3 overs) and left-arm wrist spinner Shamsi (1/18 in 4 overs) gave away only 47 runs between them, taking two vital wickets in the back-10 which stopped India from reaching 200.

"I feel the wicket was on the slower side in the first innings when we batted. The new ball was slightly seaming and we never expected that wicket would grip when Markram and Shamsi were bowling. The spell that Shamsi and Markram bowled became crucial, otherwise we would have reached 200," Varma said during the post-match press-conference.

Asked about the team's bowling performance, he admitted that way too many runs were conceded in the Powerplay but the wet outfield and prevailing dew made it difficult for the Indian bowlers.

He added that the deliveries bowled by Proteas spinners gripped and stopped in the first half but that vanished in the second session due to rain.

"We gave a bit of extra runs in Powerplay. We came back strongly after that but due to the wet outfield, the ball wasn't gripping as well as we would have thought," the southpaw said.

"We are doing pretty well and stick to our basics and maintain momentum. We would be planning better in terms of our bowling side now," Varma said.

Varma said as long as the team is giving its 100 percent, skipper Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Rahul Dravid are happy irrespective of the outcome.

"If you see against Australia (T20I series) also, even in wet (dew) conditions, we defended well. So (wet outfield) is nothing new for us. That's what Surya bhai and Rahul sir were talking about. We have done it recently and we can do it now as well. Keep believing, stick to basics and give your hundred percent on the field and whatever happens, if you give 100 percent, then it's okay," Varma said. PTI

