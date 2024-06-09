India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup results: How Virat Kohli has dominated

It is a Super Sunday as India face Pakistan in an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in the USA.



On June 9, India and Pakistan will renew their cricket battle in an ICC event. It will be a new venue for this old rivalry.

The match will played at a newly-constructed stadium with a capacity of 34,000 on the outskirts of New York. And, much of he pre-match talk has revolved around the drop-in pitches that were brought from Australia for the T20 World Cup.

When it comes to World Cup clashes, India have a clear advantage over Pakistan. The first-ever T20 World Cup meeting between India and Pakistan took place in the inaugural edition in South Africa in 2007. That was the only edition India has won so far.

In all, India and Pakistan have met seven times in T20 World Cups and the ‘Men in Blue’ have lost only once to their neighbours. In the last meeting, it was a memorable win for India in Australia as Virat Kohli’s masterclass took them home in a last-ball thriller at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Kohli has dominated in India-Pakistan T20 World Cup encounters by winning three Player of the match awards.

Also, Kohli is the leading run-scorer with 488 runs in India versus Pakistan T20Is. He also holds the record for most sixes (11) in matches between the sides in the shortest format of the game, and also has the highest individual score of 82 not out.

Overall, in T20Is, India and Pakistan have faced each other 12 times and India hold a 9-3 advantage.

Here are all the previous seven India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match results

2007

Group stage: India (141/9), Pakistan (141/7). Match tied (India won the bowl out) at Kingsmead, Durban (September 14, 2007)

Player of the match: Mohammed Asif

Final: India (157/5) beat Pakistan (152) by five runs at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (September 24, 2007)

Player of the match: Irfan Pathan

2012

Group stage: India (129/2) beat Pakistan (128) by 8 wickets with 18 balls remaining at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (September 30, 2012)

Player of the match: Virat Kohli (78 not out (61) & 1/21)

2014

Group stage: India (131/3) beat Pakistan (130/7) by seven wickets with 9 balls remaining at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka (March 21, 2014)

Player of the match: Amit Mishra

2016

Group stage: India (119/4) beat Pakistan (118/5) by six wickets with 13 balls to spare at Eden Gardens, Kolkata (March 19, 2016)

Player of the match: Virat Kohli (55 not out off 37)

2021

Group stage: Pakistan (152/0) beat India (151/7) by 10 wickets with 13 balls to spare at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (October 24, 2021)

Player of the match: Shaheen Shah Afridi (3/31)

2022

Group stage: India (160/6) beat Pakistan (159/8) by four wickets with 0 balls to spare at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne (October 23, 2022)

Player of the match: Virat Kohli (82 not out off 53)

Note: In the 2009 and 2010 T20 World Cup (World Twenty20) editions, India and Pakistan did not meet each other.