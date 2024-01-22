India vs England: Virat Kohli withdraws from first two Tests

India batter Virat Kohli has withdrawn from the opening two Tests against England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Monday (Janurary 22).

"Mr. Virat Kohli has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be withdrawn from the first two Tests of the upcoming IDFC First Bank Test series against England, citing personal reasons," the BCCI said in a media release.

"Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasized that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention. The BCCI respects his decision and the Board and team management has extended its support to the star batter and is confident in the abilities of the remaining squad members to step up and deliver commendable performances in the Test series," it added.

The BCCI requested the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli's privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons. "The focus should remain on supporting the Indian cricket team as they embark on the upcoming challenges in the Test series."

The selection committee will name a replacement soon, BCCI said.

India and England will play five Tests starting in Hyderabad on Thursday (January 25). The second Test is from February 2 in Visakhapatnam. The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle.