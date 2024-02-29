India vs England, 5th Test: KL Rahul ruled out, Jasprit Bumrah back
KL Rahul was on Thursday (February 29) ruled out of the fifth Test between India and England starting in Dharamsala on March 7, the BCCI confirmed.
In a media advisory, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said Rahul is being closely monitored by its medical team.
"Mr. KL Rahul, whose participation in the final IDFC First Bank Test was subject to fitness, has been ruled out of the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring him and coordinating with specialists in London for further management of his issue," the Indian cricket board said.
Bumrah back, Sundar released
Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah who was released from the squad for the fourth Test in Ranchi, will link up with the squad in Dharamsala, the BCCI said.
Washington Sundar has been released from the squad. He will join Tamil Nadu – his Ranji Trophy side – for their Ranji Trophy semifinal fixture against Mumbai, starting March 2. He will join the India squad after the completion of the domestic fixture for the fifth Test, if need be.
India hold an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series against England.
India’s updated squad for the 5th Test: Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.
