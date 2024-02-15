3rd Test: India bat first against England; Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel make debut

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against England in the third Test of the five-match series in Rajkot on Thursday (February 15).

The series is locked at 1-1 as England captain Ben Stokes is appearing in his 100th Test here.

India have made four changes from the previous Test. Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Mukesh Kumar and KS Bharat were dropped. Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj have returned.

The hosts handed debuts to middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan, a heavy scorer in domestic cricket for Mumbai, and young wicketkeeper batter Dhruv Jurel, who will replace Bharat in the playing eleven.

Sarfaraz was handed his India Test cap by former captain Anil Kumble while ex-India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik gave the cap to Jurel.

England have brought back pacer Mark Wood in place of young spinner Shoaib Bashir.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson.