India vs Australia: Josh Hazlewood ruled out of Adelaide Test

Australia were dealt a major blow on Saturday (November 30) as paceman Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the second Test against India in Adelaide.

Hazlewood will miss the day-night Test starting next Friday (December 6) due to a side strain, Cricket Australia said.

His injury was described as a “low grade left side injury” in a Cricket Australia statement.

The Australian selectors have called up two uncapped Test bowlers as cover. Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett have both been added to the squad. However, Scott Boland is likely to replace Hazlewood in the Playing XI for the pink-ball Test.

Australia trail 0-1 in the five-Test series against India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India won the first game in Perth by 295 runs.

Australia squad for second Test: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal.