India vs Australia: Bumrah rested for 2nd ODI; Mukesh joins team

Indore, Sep 24 (PTI) Premier India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was on Sunday rested for the second ODI against Australia here with Prasidh Krishna replacing him in the playing XI.

Making the announcement before toss at the Holkar Stadium here, the BCCI said Mukesh Kumar was drafted in the squad as Bumrah's replacement.

Bumrah will be back for the final ODI in Rajkot on Wednesday along with Team India regulars Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya who all were rested from the first two games.

"Jasprit Bumrah did not travel with the team to Indore for the 2nd ODI against Australia. He has gone to visit his family and given a short break by the team management.

"Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar has joined the team as Bumrah's replacement for the 2nd ODI. Bumrah will join the team for the final ODI in Rajkot," said the BCCI.

Bumrah, who made his comeback from a back surgery with the T20s in Ireland last month, seems to be back to his best.

The 29-year-old was impressive in India's victorious campaign in Asia Cup in Sri Lanka earlier this month. Bumrah had missed the game against Nepal and flown back home for the birth of his first child.

His replacement Mukesh was part of India's squad on the tour of West Indies where he ended up making his debut in all three formats.

The BCCI has been extra careful over the players' workload ahead of the World Cup at home beginning October 5.

The team will also play two warm up games before its World Cup opener against Australia in Chennai on October 8. PTI BS TAP

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)