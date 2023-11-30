India Test, ODI, T20I squads named for South Africa tour; Kohli, Rohit opt out of white-ball series

Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have opted out of the white-ball series in South Africa and KL Rahul will lead India in ODIs and Suryakumar Yadav will captain the T20I side, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said while announcing the three squads on Thursday (November 30).

Rohit and Kohli will play the Test rubber against the Proteas.

During their tour to South Africa, the Indian team will play three T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches. Also, India A will play two four-day matches against South Africa A and one inter-squad three-day match. The South Africa tour starts on December 10 with the T20Is.

Mohammed Shami has been included in the Test squad but his availability is subject to fitness.

"Mr Rohit Sharma and Mr Virat Kohli had requested the Board for a break from the white-ball leg of the tour. Mr Mohd. Shami is currently undergoing medical treatment and his availability is subject to fitness," the Indian cricket board said.

Sanju Samson has returned to the ODI squad named by the BCCI's selection panel led by Ajit Agarkar. Ravindra Jadeja is the vice-captain for T20Is.

India’s squad for Tests: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Shami (subject to fitness), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Prasidh Krishna.

India’s squad for 3 T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (captain and wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.

India A squad for the 1st four-day match: Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran (subject to fitness), Devdutt Padikkal, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat (captain and wicketkeeper), Dhruv Jurel, Shardul Thakur, Pulkit Narang, Sourabh Kumar, Manav Suthar, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Tushar Deshpande.

India Inter-squad three-day match: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Abhimanyu Easwaran (subject to fitness), Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Pulkit Narang, Harshit Rana, Shardul Thakur, Sourabh Kumar, Manav Suthar, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini.

India A squad for 3rd four-day match: Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran (subject to fitness), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, KS Bharat (captain and wicketkeeper), Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Akash Deep, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Navdeep Saini.

India’s tour of South Africa, 2023-24 Day Date Match Venue Sunday 10 December 1st T20I Durban Tuesday 12-December 2nd T20I Gqeberha Thursday 14-December 3rd T20I Johannesburg Sunday 17-December 1st ODI Johannesburg Tuesday 19-December 2nd ODI Gqeberha Thursday 21-December 3rd ODI Paarl Tuesday 26-30 December 1st Test Centurion Wednesday 3-7 January 2nd Test Cape Town