India T20I squad for Zimbabwe tour: Shubman Gill named captain in new-look team

Batter Shubman Gill, who missed out on national team selection for the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024, was on Monday (June 24) named as India captain for the team's T20I tour of Zimbabwe in July.

The 15-member squad has a new look with all the seniors including regular skipper Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli rested. Players who did well in IPL 2024 have been rewarded. India will play five T20Is against Zimbabwe from July 6 to 14.

Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, and Riyan Parag are among the new faces in the squad announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection panel led by Ajit Agarkar.

"The Men’s Selection Committee has picked a 15-member squad for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe. India will visit Harare in the first week of July to participate in a 5-match T20I series against the hosts," the BCCI said in a media advisory.

India’s squad for T20I series against Zimbabwe: Ꮪhubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande.

India's tour of Zimbabwe schedule

All matches at Harare Sports Club, Harare

All matches start at 4:30 PM IST (1 PM Local)

1st T20I: July 6 (Saturday)

2nd T20I: July 7 (Sunday)

3rd T20I: July 10 (Wednesday)

4th T20I: July 13 (Saturday)

5th T20I: July 14 (Sunday)