India T20I squad announced for England series, Shami returns

Mohammed Shami returned to the Indian team as the BCCI selectors on Saturday (January 11) named the fast bowler in the 15-man squad for the five-match T20I home series against England starting on January 22.

Shami is back in an India jersey for the first time since the ICC World Cup 2023 final in November 2023.

Axar Patel vice-captain

Suryakumar Yadav will captain the team. There was no place for wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. In a surprise move, all-rounder Axar Patel has been chosen as the vice-captain.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, injured during the recently concluded Test series in Australia, is also missing from the squad.

From the T20I squad that won 3-1 in South Africa last November, Ramandeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal, and Vijaykumar Vyshak have been left out.

The series starts in Kolkata on January 22 and ends in Mumbai on February 2.

India’s squad for T20I series against England

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Axar Patel (vice-captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper).

In: Mohammed Shami, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar.

Out: Ramandeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak.