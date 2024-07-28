India beat Sri Lanka by 43 runs in first T20 International

Pallekele (Sri Lanka), Jul 27 (PTI) India beat Sri Lanka by 43 runs in the first T20 International here on Saturday.

Invited to bat, India posted an imposing 213 for seven and then bowled the hosts out for 170 in 19.2 overs.

Riyan Parag took three wickets for five runs while Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh got two apiece.

Pathum Nissanka top-scored for Sri Lanka with a 48-ball 79 while his opening partner Kusal Mendis contributed 45.

In the Indian innings, new skipper Suryakumar Yadav led from the front with a 26-ball 58 after openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (40 off 21 balls) and Shubman Gill (34 off 16 balls) had put on 74 runs in just six overs.

Rishabh Pant narrowly missed out on a half-century, making 49 in 33 balls.

Pacer Matheesha Pathirana was the most successful bowler for Sri Lanka, returning figures of 4/40 in four overs on a day when Sri Lanka dropped a few catches.

This was India's first match under new head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Brief scores: India: 213/7 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 58, Rishabh Pant 49, Yashasvi Jaiswal 40, Shubman Gill 34; Matheesha Pathirana 4/40).

Sri Lanka: 170 all out in 19.2 overs (Pathum Nissanka 79, Kusal Mendis 45; Riyan Parag 3/5, Axar Patel 2/38, Arshdeep Singh 2/24). PTI

