IMAGE: Bumrah shares son Angad's adorable moment with PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (July 4) hosted the Indian team at his residence at the Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi following their T20 World Cup triumph for a special interaction.

India's ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah shared glimpses from the meeting with PM Modi. He took to his social media handle to post pictures of the special interaction. Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan, who was also the broadcaster for ICC during the T20 World Cup 2024, was also present. In a heart-warming gesture, Modi posed alongside Bumrah, Sanjana and their son Angad Bumrah. PM Modi held Angad in his hands and was very playful with him as they posed together for the photograph.





It was an honour to be invited to our honourable Prime Minister’s residence this morning. Thank you so much for your warmth and hospitality sir @narendramodi 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/xp8YBc3gD9 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) July 4, 2024

Team members like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Yuzvendra Chahal also shared a special post after the interaction. Kohli said it was a great honour to meet the prime minister and thanked him for inviting the team to his residence. He also shared a photo of him shaking hands with Modi during the breakfast session.



PM Modi also shared a hug with Rishabh Pant as they posed together for pictures. The prime minister posed with the entire Indian contingent for a photo in which captain Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid were holding the trophy.

