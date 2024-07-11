ICC Champions Trophy: India not to travel to Pakistan, says report

The Indian cricket team will not travel to Pakistan to play in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, according to a media report on Thursday (July 11).

A report in ANI news agency, citing a source in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said that India will push to play their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai or Sri Lanka.

“India will not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025. Will tell ICC to hold its matches in Dubai or Sri Lanka,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by the news agency.

India and Pakistan do not play bilateral cricket series due to tense relationships between the countries and only meet in ICC tournaments.

The decision of the Indian cricket team's travel to Pakistan will be decided by the government, according to BCCI officials.

The Indian government has categorically stated that there will be no bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan until the neighbouring nation stops cross-border terrorism.

Asia Cup 2023, hosted by Pakistan, was played in a hybrid model with India playing their matches in Sri Lanka. Now, Champions Trophy, to be held in Pakistan in February, March 2025, could also be played in a hybrid model, according to reports.

So far, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has not commented on the issue. As per the schedule draft, India and Pakistan are to face in Lahore on March 1.