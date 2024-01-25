ICC Awards 2023: Virat Kohli wins ODI Cricketer of the Year honour
India's batter Virat Kohli on Thursday (January 25) won the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year award at the ICC 2023 annual awards. Kohli had a prolific year with the bat during 2023 including winning the Player of the tournament at the ICC World Cup 2023 at home.
Kohli scored 1377 runs, and took 1 wicket and 12 catches in 27 ODIs in 2023.
During the World Cup 2023, he broke Sachin Tendulkar's record and became the first batter to score 700-plus runs in a single edition of the 50-over World Cup. India lost the final to Australia in Ahmedabad on November 19.
India’s No.3 smashed at least a half-century in nine of his 11 innings at the World Cup, finishing with a mind-blowing 765 runs, the most ever scored by an individual batter at a men’s Cricket World Cup, going past the previous record set by Sachin Tendulkar in 2003.
Kohli finished the tournament with an average of 95.62 and a strike rate of 90.31, with three centuries including one in the semi-final against New Zealand.