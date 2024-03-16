Harmanpreet blames MI batters for failing to hit a four in last 12 balls against RCB

After losing a close contest to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the WPL 2024 Eliminator, Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Harmanpreet Kaur put the blame on her team’s batters who failed to hit a boundary in the final 12 balls of the game



On Friday night (March 15), RCB edged defending champions MI by five runs to set up a WPL 2024 final clash against Delhi Capitals (DC).

MI failed to chase down 136 in 20 overs after being in control of the run chase. The team needed 16 runs off the final 2 overs but managed only 10 runs and did not hit a single boundary. Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, and Amanjot Kaur were the batters in the final two overs.

Harmanpreet (33 off 30) was dismissed by offspinner Shreyanka Patil on the last ball of the 18th over and that turned the game.

After the match, Harmanpreet said the team could not bat well and added that they needed just one boundary in the final 12 balls of the contest.

“We bowled really well to restrict them to under 140. Batting was also good but in the last 12 balls, we could not bat well. We just needed one boundary and we were not able to get it. That is what this game always teaches you. It puts you under pressure and you have to keep learning from it,” she said.

“When we lost my wicket, our batters could not hold their nerve, that was the turning point. She (Sajana) is someone who can hit the ball really hard, and that is what we want the WPL to do, to create more young players. (Message to the team and the fans) We fought really hard. This season was a little up and down. Last season we did really well. we learned a lot and hopefully next season we can come back hard,” she added.