Hardik Pandya misses team India departure for T20 World Cup amid divorce rumours

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya who is going through a rough patch in his career seems to be facing a new crisis in life too.

Rumours are rife that the Indian all-rounder has split up with wife Natasha Stankovic. The news spread like wildfire after a Reddit user recently claimed that the couple has divorced. The user said Natasha has deleted Hardik’s old photographs from her Instagram account, removed his name from her bio and has been absent at the IPL matches played by her husband.

“This is just a speculation. But both of them aren't posting each other on stories. Earlier, Natasha used to have Natasha Stankovic Pandya on her ig, but now she completely removed her name. Her birthday was on 4th March, and there was no post of Hardik on that day; she also removed all recent posts of her and Hardik except the one where Agastya was with them. Also, she isn't seen in stands this IPL or post stories regarding the team. While Krunal and Pankhuri still comment on her posts but something is definitely off between both of them," the post by the Reddit user said.

While neither of the duo has addressed the issue, a cryptic post by Natasha on Instagram on Saturday kept the rumour mill alive.

She put up a post featuring Jesus Christ and a sheep, without a caption, leaving the guess work for her followers. Earlier in the day, when asked about rumours of her divorce, Natasha smile to the media and said “thank you”.

Hardik absent at team India departure

Hardik was also conspicuously absent when Team India departed for the US to participate in the T20 World Cup. While Virat Kohli also missed the departure, it is said he couldn’t make it due to some pending paperwork.

While Hardik was technically supposed to be with the first batch of players, who were not involved in the IPL 2024 playoffs, that the BCCI wanted to send off, his absence has raised speculations that all is not well in his personal life.

The Indian cricketer has been at the receiving end of criticisms after he replaced Rohit Sharma as the captain of Mumbai Indians and later for his dismal performance in the IPL season.

Hardik and Natasha tied the knot in 2020 and welcomed their son Agastya the same year. They had a grand wedding in Udaipur last year in which they renewed their vows both in Christian and Hindu rituals.