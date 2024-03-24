Hardik Pandya booed at Narendra Modi Stadium as MI face GT in IPL 2024

Hardik Pandya, the new captain of Mumbai Indians (MI) was booed on Sunday (March 23) inside the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as his team faced Gujarat Titans (GT) in an IPL 2024 game.

This was MI and GT's first match of the season. Hardik has replaced Rohit Sharma as Mumbai's skipper for this season, and he was booed at the toss by the fans inside the stadium.

Hardik was GT's captain for two seasons and led them to a title win in their debut year in 2022. He returned to his old franchise Mumbai ahead of IPL 2024.

Last year, Hardik-led GT lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Rohit's fans were disappointed with MI for appointing Hardik as skipper. Hardik faced and MI faced severe backlash on social media.