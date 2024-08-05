Graham Thorpe, former England batter, dies at 55

London, Aug 5 (PTI) Former England and Surrey batter Graham Thorpe has died aged 55, the country's cricket board announced on Monday.

Thorpe, who played 100 Tests for England between 1993 and 2005 and averaged 44.66 with 16 centuries, was taken "seriously ill" in 2022 but the details of his medical condition are not known.

"It is with great sadness that the ECB shares the news that Graham Thorpe, MBE, has passed away," the ECB statement read but did not give the exact cause of his death.

The batter played county cricket for Surrey, scoring close to 20,000 runs for the team. PTI

