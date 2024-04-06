Ganguly on fans booing Hardik Pandya: Not his fault he's appointed MI captain

With Mumbai Indians' (MI) new captain Hardik Pandya being targeted by the franchise's fans in the ongoing IPL 2024, former India captain Sourav Ganguly has termed the booing of him as not right and added that it was not his fault that the owners made him the skipper, replacing Rohit Sharma.

Ganguly, who is the Director of Cricket at Delhi Capitals (DC), shared his views ahead of the MI versus DC game on Sunday (April 7).

Pandya has been at the receiving end of the fans' anger ever since Mumbai Indians announced that he will captain the five-time champions.

The India all-rounder was booed in the first game that he played as MI skipper upon his return at the home ground of his previous franchise Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

The trend continued when Pandya went to Hyderabad to face the Sunrisers Hyderabad and much to the surprise of many, the 29-year-old was booed when Mumbai Indians played their first home match of the season against Rajasthan Royals.

"I don't think they should boo Hardik Pandya. It's not correct," Ganguly told the media here during DC's training session at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

"It's not correct. The franchisee has appointed him as captain. That's what happens in sport. Whether you captain India or you captain a state or whether you captain your franchise, you are appointed as captain.

"He's (been) appointed captain. Obviously, with Rohit Sharma he's a different class. His performance for this franchise, his performance for India has been at a different level as captain and as a player," he said.

"But then it's not Hardik's fault that he's been appointed as captain. All of us need to understand that," he added.