Gambhir’s ‘Shri Krishna’ post goes viral after KKR’s IPL 2024 title triumph

After Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title on Sunday night (May 26), a tweet from the team’s mentor Gautam Gambhir has not gone viral on social media.

At the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, KKR coasted to an eight-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a lopsided IPL 2024 final. After bowling bout SRH for a paltry 113, KKR needed just 10.3 overs to finish the game and take home the trophy and prize money of Rs 20 crore.

The victory has led to players singing praises of Gambhir, who had earlier them to their two IPL trophies in 2012 and 2014. Before the start of the season, he returned to the franchise as a mentor and has been one of the key men behind KKR’s success.

At 2:33 AM on Monday (May 27), Gambhir took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to post a message in Hindi, which read, “Whose thoughts and actions are of truth, even today Lord Shri Krishna drives his chariot.”

This post has now gone viral with over 2 million views, more one thousand replies, and over one lakh likes on X.

After the final, KKR player Nitish Rana, a former captain of the side, revealed the chat he had with Gambhir after he was appointed as the mentor.

“I want to share one short story that when GG (Gautam Gambhir) bhaiya was named the mentor, I sent him a long message as I was really happy. But he replied saying, ‘Thank you but I would be happy if we stand at the podium with the trophy in our hands’. Today is that day and I will never forget that message,” Rana said while speaking to IPL’s host broadcaster Star Sports.

On the same channel, KKR’s bowling coach Bharat Arun said how Gambhir’s move to open the batting with Sunil Narine turned things for the team.

“He (Sunil Narine) has brought a totally different dimension to our batting this year and it was Gautam who insisted that Sunny (Narine) open and what Sunny did was outstanding,” Arun said.

Narine and his opening partner Phil Salt provided explosive starts to KKR. The West Indian won the Most Valuable Player award in IPL 2024. He starred with both bat and ball. He scored 488 runs and took 17 wickets. Narine has now won three IPL trophies with KKR.

As KKR celebrated their IPL 2024 trophy win, Narine was seen lifting Gambhir and in return, the former Indian batter too lifted the West Indian.