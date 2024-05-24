T20 World Cup 2024 commentators unveiled; 4 Indians named by ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday (May 24) announced a star-studded commentary panel for next month's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 to be played in the US and Caribbean islands.

"An illustrious commentary panel featuring cricketing legends will provide insights and analysis, ensuring the fans get to experience the game in all its glory from the nine host locations across the USA and West Indies," ICC said in a media release.

Renowned broadcasters Ravi Shastri, Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith, Mel Jones, Harsha Bhogle, and Ian Bishop will lead a dynamic team of commentators for this year's ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Joining them is Aaron Finch, who lifted the trophy in 2021, alongside other former T20 World Cup winners such as Dinesh Karthik, Ebony Rainford-Brent, Samuel Badree, Carlos Brathwaite, Steve Smith, and Lisa Sthalekar.

In addition, previous ICC global event winners who know the triumph of lifting a World Cup – Ricky Ponting, Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden, Ramiz Raja, Eoin Morgan, Tom Moody and Wasim Akram – will be offering their expert insights throughout the event.

American commentator James O’Brien better known as Jomboy will be making his World Cup debut as he aims to try and add context around the games for our American audiences.

Other stalwarts joining the team include Dale Steyn, Graeme Smith, Michael Atherton, Waqar Younis, Simon Doull, Shaun Pollock and Katey Martin.

The lineup across the US and the Caribbean is completed with some of the world's leading cricket broadcasters, including Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Natalie Germanos, Danny Morrison, Alison Mitchell, Alan Wilkins, Brian Murgatroyd, Mike Haysman, Ian Ward, Athar Ali Khan, Russel Arnold, Niall O’Brien, Kass Naidoo, and former West Indies skipper Daren Ganga.

Aaron Finch said: "This is a special event and one that promises a lot of excitement with 20 teams competing and many thrilling contests lined up.

“I am proud to have led Australia to victory in the 2021 edition and understand the immense effort required to win in this unforgiving format. I look forward to bringing all my experience as a player to my commentary during the tournament."

Carlos Brathwaite said: “The T20 World Cup is a tournament very close to my heart, and I’m thrilled this edition is being played in the West Indies and for the first time in the USA. I can’t wait for my stint as a commentator at this event, and I hope this is a truly memorable one.”

Dinesh Karthik said: "This tournament will be different in many ways, which makes it even more exciting. With 20 teams, 55 matches, and some new venues, it's a thrilling combination, and I can't wait to dive in.

“Being part of such a high-class commentary team is a fantastic feeling, and commentating on players I have recently played with makes it even more interesting."

Dale Steyn said: "The Men’s T20 World Cup, with its new format and more teams competing, is a fantastic opportunity to spread the game. I’m sure both old and new cricket fans will be eager for the action to begin.

“I will be watching every team closely, and it will be fascinating to see the different tactics that come into play."

Full list of commentators for T20 World Cup 2024, as announced by the ICC

1. Ravi Shastri

2. Nasser Hussain

3. Ian Smith

4. Mel Jones

5. Harsha Bhogle

6. Ian Bishop

7. Aaron Finch

8. Dinesh Karthik

9. Ebony Rainford-Brent

10. Samuel Badree

11. Carlos Brathwaite

12. Steve Smith

13. Lisa Sthalekar

14. Ricky Ponting

15. Sunil Gavaskar

16. Matthew Hayden

17. Ramiz Raja

18. Eoin Morgan

19. Tom Moody

20. Wasim Akram

21. Dale Steyn

22. Graeme Smith

23. Michael Atherton

24. Waqar Younis

25. Simon Doull

26. Shaun Pollock

27. Katey Martin

28. Mpumelelo Mbangwa

29. Natalie Germanos

30. Danny Morrison

31. Alison Mitchell

32. Alan Wilkins

33. Brian Murgatroyd

34. Mike Haysman

35. Ian Ward

36. Athar Ali Khan

37. Russel Arnold

38. Niall O’Brien

39. Kass Naidoo

40. Daren Ganga

41. James O’Brien