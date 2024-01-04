Full list of shortest Tests: India, SA match in Cape Town breaks 92-year-old record

India and South Africa broke a 92-year-old Test record during the second and final match of their series in Cape Town on Thursday (January 4).



With India winning the second Test over South Africa at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town, the match is now the shortest-ever completed (in terms of balls bowled) in the longest format’s history.

The two-match series ended 1-1. South Africa had won the first game in Centurion by an innings and 32 runs.

The Cape Town Test ended during the second session of the second day. Only 642 deliveries were bowled during the Test. The shortest Test before this game was in 1932 between Australia and South Africa (656 balls) in Melbourne.

Batting first, South Africa were bowled out for just 55 and in reply India were all out for 153, losing their last six wickets for no run, in 11 balls. As many as 23 wickets fell on the first day.

In the second innings, the Proteas made 176, and India, chasing a target of 79, won with seven wickets to spare. India won in 12 overs.

Shortest completed Test matches (by balls bowled) – Top five



642 balls – India vs South Africa, Cape Town, 2024

656 – Australia vs South Africa, Melbourne, 1932

672 – West Indies vs England, Bridgetown, 1935

788 – England vs Australia, Manchester, 1888

792 – England vs Australia, Lord’s, 1888